BERLIN May 29 Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai was rewarded with a new contract for next season on Friday after taking over in February and helping the club avoid relegation.

The Hungarian took over with Hertha deep in relegation trouble on Feb. 5, succeeding Jos Luhukay following five losses in the previous seven matches and guided them to a 15th place finish.

"The ink has dried. Pal Dardai is our new head coach," Hertha sports director Michael Preetz said on Twitter.

The 39-year-old Dardai, former longtime Hertha player, is also Hungary's national team coach. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)