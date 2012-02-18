BERLIN Feb 18 Bundesliga veteran coach Otto Rehhagel, who won the 2004 European Championship with Greece, will take over at troubled Hertha Berlin until the end of the season, manager Michael Preetz said on Saturday.

Preetz said the 73-year-old Rehhagel, who won German championships as coach of Werder Bremen and Kaiserslautern before leading lowly Greece to the European title, was the right man to take the club out of their crisis.

"We are currently in a difficult situation and reached the conclusion that we need an experienced coach like Rehhagel to reach our goal of (staying up) at the end of the season," Preetz told reporters.

Rehhagel would arrive in Berlin on Sunday, Preetz said.

Hertha, who are trying to avoid the drop again after winning promotion last year, sacked Michael Skibbe after five consecutive defeats last week in five games in charge.

Rehhagel, who also had a spell at Bayern Munich in 1995, last coached in the Bundesliga in 2000 before leaving Kaiserslautern to take over Greece from 2001 until 2010. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)