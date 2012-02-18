BERLIN Feb 18 Bundesliga veteran coach
Otto Rehhagel, who won the 2004 European Championship with
Greece, will take over at troubled Hertha Berlin until the end
of the season, manager Michael Preetz said on Saturday.
Preetz said the 73-year-old Rehhagel, who won German
championships as coach of Werder Bremen and Kaiserslautern
before leading lowly Greece to the European title, was the right
man to take the club out of their crisis.
"We are currently in a difficult situation and reached the
conclusion that we need an experienced coach like Rehhagel to
reach our goal of (staying up) at the end of the season," Preetz
told reporters.
Rehhagel would arrive in Berlin on Sunday, Preetz said.
Hertha, who are trying to avoid the drop again after winning
promotion last year, sacked Michael Skibbe after five
consecutive defeats last week in five games in charge.
Rehhagel, who also had a spell at Bayern Munich in 1995,
last coached in the Bundesliga in 2000 before leaving
Kaiserslautern to take over Greece from 2001 until 2010.
