Talented Germany youth international Sinan Kurt joined Hertha Berlin on Thursday on a contract to 2019 after failing to break through at champions Bayern Munich.

The versatile 19-year-old forward, considered among the most talented German players of his generation, trained with Hertha for the first time on Thursday morning with special permission before signing his deal.

Kurt had joined Bayern Munich in 2014 from Borussia Moenchengladbach for a reported 1.5 million euros ($1.63 million). But he failed to impress coach Pep Guardiola, making just one Bundesliga appearance and spending most of 18 months with the reserves.

"Hertha are a good team and are playing a great season," Kurt said in a club statement. "I desperately wanted a new orientation and I was looking for a new challenge."

Hertha have enjoyed a spectacular first half to the season, lying in third place, six points off second-placed Borussia Dortmund. The league resumes on Jan 22 after a one-month winter break.