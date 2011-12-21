BERLIN Dec 21 Coach Michael Skibbe will take over Hertha Berlin after his predecessor Markus Babbel was sacked on Sunday, the German club said on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old Skibbe, coach of Turkey's Eskisehirspor until now, is returning to the Bundesliga after failing to keep Eintracht Frankfurt in the top division last season.

"I have a contract from Jan. 1 until 2014. It is only for the Bundesliga," Skibbe told Bild newspaper after also announcing his move to Hertha in Turkish media.

He had earlier told Turkish newspapers he had agreed with Hertha and had always wanted to return to Germany.

Babbel, who steered Hertha back into the top flight after winning the second division title last season, had disagreed with club officials over his announcement not to extend his contract past the summer last week.

Hertha went into the month-long winter break in 11th place on 20 points after 17 games.

