BERLIN Dec 21 Coach Michael Skibbe will
take over Hertha Berlin after his predecessor Markus Babbel was
sacked on Sunday, the German club said on Wednesday.
The 46-year-old Skibbe, coach of Turkey's Eskisehirspor
until now, is returning to the Bundesliga after failing to keep
Eintracht Frankfurt in the top division last season.
"I have a contract from Jan. 1 until 2014. It is only for
the Bundesliga," Skibbe told Bild newspaper after also
announcing his move to Hertha in Turkish media.
He had earlier told Turkish newspapers he had agreed with
Hertha and had always wanted to return to Germany.
Babbel, who steered Hertha back into the top flight after
winning the second division title last season, had disagreed
with club officials over his announcement not to extend his
contract past the summer last week.
Hertha went into the month-long winter break in 11th place
on 20 points after 17 games.
