BERLIN Feb 21 Augsburg goalkeeper Marwin Hitz rescued a point for his team in unusual fashion when he netted a stoppage time 2-2 equaliser against Champions League club Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

He is the third keeper who has scored in a league game from open play, according to the Bundesliga.

The 27-year-old Swiss keeper had joined the rest of his team mates forward in the fourth minute of stoppage time with Leverkusen 2-1 ahead.

Leverkusen failed to clear a corner properly with Augsburg players desperate to send the ball back into the box where Hitz was left unmarked, turning well to level from three metres out.

The goal kept surprise package Augsburg in fifth place and in contention for a European spot. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)