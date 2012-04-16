MUNICH, April 16 Bayern Munich's outspoken
president Uli Hoeness has caused more controversy in Germany by
making disparaging remarks about Bundesliga title favourites
Borussia Dortmund.
Dortmund need only two points from three games to wrap up
their second successive title, but Hoeness said his rivals had
no world-class players and that he was not convinced they were
operating on limited funds.
"At the moment, what Dortmund have are players who are
somewhat hungrier, but they have no world-class players," he
said in an interview on Sky Sports Germany.
"Just one small example: (midfielder) Ilkay Gundogan went
from Nuremburg to Dortmund.
"For nine months he more or less did not play. In Munich, we
would have started talking about a bad purchase a long time ago.
In Dortmund, he could develop slowly.
"In Munich, he would have been written off a long time ago,
but in that oasis he is still going."
"Dortmund have had a great season but I will take my hat off
to them if they have a great season in the Bundesliga and in
international competition.
"Two years ago, they were knocked out of the Europe League
in humiliating fashion, and this year, they were in an easy
Champions League group and they did not even finish third, they
were fourth."
He added: "It's always that story, about rich Bayern and
poor old Dortmund. Now, they have extended contracts with
(Mario) Goetze, (Marco) Reus. Now they will do it with (Robert)
Lewandowski, we will wait and see who's next."
Hoeness then described as a "fairytale" suggestions that
Dortmund spend 45 million euros on wages in a season.
"They can tell that to somebody who is not involved in
business," he said.
