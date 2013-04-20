BERLIN, April 20 Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness is under investigation for possible tax evasion after filing a complaint against himself about a Swiss bank account, he said on Saturday.

"Through my tax consultant I filed a complaint about me in January 2013 with the tax authorities," Hoeness told German news magazine Focus. "It was in relation to a Swiss bank account of mine."

Munich's prosecutor's office confirmed there was an ongoing procedure in relation to the complaint filed by Hoeness but gave no details of the amount involved.

By filing a complaint about possible tax evasion, culprits in Germany can sometimes expect more leniency and reduced fines.

Bayern, who play Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday, did not want to comment on the issue.

They have already clinched the German league title this season and are also in the German Cup final. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)