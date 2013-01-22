* Abraham signs deal to 2016

BERLIN Jan 22 Relegation-threatened Hoffenheim have signed Argentine defender David Abraham from Spain's Getafe in a deal to 2016 and have sent Marvin Compper to the reserves as they try to recover from their worst first half of a Bundesliga season.

The tall, 26-year-old Abraham won three Swiss league titles and two Swiss Cups with FC Basel before joining the Spanish team last year.

He also played in the Champions League with the Swiss club.

"David has a lot of experience at the top level for his age and that is very important for us at the moment," coach Marco Kurz said in a club statement on Tuesday.

"He is quick and good in one-on-one situations. I am happy that we could convince him to join us."

Kurz, who took over in mid-December, saw his team secure a goalless draw against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday as the league restarted after the mid-season break.

The club ordered 27-year-old former Germany international Compper, at Hoffenheim since 2008, to train with the Under-23 team, saying he lacked motivation.

"Marvin has told us in several discussions that he cannot identify with the tough task of the club and cannot be motivated for the relegation battle ahead," said club sports director Andreas Mueller.

"We have no other choice than to take him out of the professionals."

Hoffenheim, who are in the relegation playoff spot in 16th place and one point above 17th-placed Augsburg, travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows and Clare Fallon)