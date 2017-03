BERLIN Feb 7 Hoffenheim's Peru international Luis Advincula sustained minor injuries in a car crash on Thursday and has been taken to hospital for further checks, the Bundesliga club said.

The 22-year-old midfielder only joined relegation-threatened Hoffenheim in January with a deal to 2016.

His was the only vehicle involved in the accident and no other persons were hurt, the club said.

He is the second Hoffenheim player this season to be involved in a car crash after Boris Vukcevic was left in a coma for eight weeks following a severe crash in September. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)