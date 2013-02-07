(Updates with details, quotes)

BERLIN Feb 7 Hoffenheim's Peru international Luis Advincula sustained minor injuries in a car crash on Thursday and will be out of action for 10 days, the Bundesliga club said.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who joined relegation-threatened Hoffenheim in January with a deal to 2016, escaped with minor bruising after crashing his vehicle into a tree.

He will remain in hospital until Friday.

"First of all we are relieved that he escaped largely unhurt," said sports director Andreas Mueller. "We are equally happy that no other person was involved in the accident."

Advincula is the second Hoffenheim player this season to be involved in a car crash after Boris Vukcevic was left in a coma for eight weeks following a severe crash in September.