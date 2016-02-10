BERLIN Feb 10 Hoffenheim coach Huub Stevens stepped down on Wednesday, citing heart problems with the team struggling in the Bundesliga.

"I am sorry to be leaving the club in this difficult situation," the 62-year-old told reporters. "I took my decision following the advice of doctors... who examined me."

Stevens also said he may have to undergo surgery.

The Dutchman, who saved VfB Stuttgart from relegation in the past two seasons, replaced Markus Gisdol in October.

But after 10 matches in charge at Hoffenheim they have managed one victory and are languishing in 17th place on 14 points, level with bottom side Hanover 96.

Assistant coaches Alfred Schreuder and Armin Reutershahn have taken charge for now, with youth team coach Julian Nagelsmann set to take the reins next season.

Hoffenheim, backed by billionaire and SAP co-founder Dietmar Hopp, shot up through the minor leagues before winning promotion to the top division in 2008.

Stevens, who has also coached Schalke 04, Hertha Berlin, Hamburg SV and Cologne among others, had signed a deal with Hoffenheim until the end of the season. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)