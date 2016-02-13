BERLIN Feb 13 The Bundesliga's youngest-ever coach survived a baptism of fire on his debut on Saturday when his Hoffenheim team held on for a point in a relegation battle at Werder Bremen.

Julian Nagelsmann, who at 28 is nine years the junior of Werder striker Claudio Pizarro, said after the 1-1 draw that he was too worried about his team's plight to think about making history.

"I was not so concerned with all the talk but was occupied with the team," he told Sky Sports Deutschland.

"Of course, this is the Bundesliga, so the interest is only to be expected."

Nagelsmann, previously a youth coach at the club, moved into the hot seat earlier than planned after Huub Stevens quit on Wednesday for health reasons.

Nagelsmann inherited a team one off the bottom of the Bundesliga and five points adrift of Bremen, who are one place above them in the relegation playoff spot.

"At the end, it is a point won for us because Bremen had the better chances over the course of the game," he told reporters.

"It was especially difficult in the last 15 minutes."

A former player whose career was cut short by injury at the age of 20, Nagelsmann has made it clear he wants his team to play a high-tempo game and press opponents deep in their own half.

"It doesn't matter which players are picked," he said.

"The most important thing is our way of playing, which is always the same, in every match, every training session and with every formation."

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)