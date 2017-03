BERLIN Jan 6 Peru international Luis Advincula has joined Hoffenheim, the struggling Bundesliga club said on their website (www.achtzehn99.de).

The 22-year-old, who has 20 caps and can play as a right back or winger, was signed from Ukrainian club Tavriya Simferopol although he had been playing on loan with Sporting Cristal in his homeland.

Hoffenheim are 16th in the 18-team Bundesliga. Advincula, who played at the 2011 Copa America, helped Sporting win the Peruvian championship last season. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John Mehaffey)