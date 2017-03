BERLIN Jan 30 Relegation-threatened Hoffenheim have signed Belgian forward Igor de Camargo on loan from Borussia Moenchengladbach until the end of the season as they continue to strengthen their squad to avoid the drop, the club said on Wednesday.

"We hope to have a stronger strikeforce with Igor up front," Hoffenheim sporting director Andreas Mueller told reporters of the 29-year-old Brazil-born signing, who has scored 14 league goals in 58 appearances.

"He can play an important role for us with his quality and Bundesliga experience."

Hoffenheim, currently second from bottom in the 18-team league, have already brought in midfielder Eugen Polanski, Ghana international Afriyie Acquah and defender David Abraham during the winter transfer window. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)