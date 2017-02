BERLIN Dec 3 Hoffenheim parted company with coach Markus Babbel on Monday after the Bundesliga club lost their last four matches, including a 4-1 defeat at home on Sunday against Werder Bremen.

Hoffenheim said that the club's youth trainer Frank Kramer would take over as head coach until at least the mid-season winter break in late December.

Babbel is second Bundesliga coach to lose his job this season after VfL Wolfsburg sacked Felix Magath last month.

Babbel, 40, took charge of Hoffenheim on Feb. 10 as successor to Holger Stanislawski. Their poor run of form has seen them slump to 16th place with three wins from 15 matches. (Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Justin Palmer)