BERLIN May 6 Bundesliga club Hoffenheim have signed Swiss international and Eintracht Frankfurt captain Pirmin Schwegler on a three-year deal, the club said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who joined Bayer Leverkusen from Swiss side Young Boys in 2006 before moving to Frankfurt three years later, said it was Hoffenheim's exciting brand of attacking football that convinced him to move.

"They have a clear philosophy and the team plays an exciting offensive game. That was enough to convince me to accept this challenge and join Hoffenheim down this road," Schwegler said in a statement.

Hoffenheim have the league's third best attack, scoring 69 goals in 33 games, but have conceded just as many to record the Bundesliga's second worst defensive record and missed out on qualifying for European competition next season.

"Schwegler is an outstanding professional with leadership qualities who will leave his mark on our young squad on and off the pitch," Hoffenheim sports director Alexander Rosen added.

