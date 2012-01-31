(Updates with deal signed)
BERLIN Jan 31 Hoffenheim signed
out-of-favour Wolfsburg striker Srdjan Lakic on loan until the
end of the season to fill the gap left by Vedad Ibisevic's
departure for Stuttgart, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.
"Srdjan fits perfectly into our profile because he is a
player who can help us instantly," said Hoffenheim coach Holger
Stanislawski. "We are convinced he can fill the space left by
Vedad."
The 28-year-old Croatia international joined Wolfsburg from
Kaiserslautern after netting 16 times in the 2010-11 season but
has failed to hold down a regular starting place under coach
Felix Magath.
