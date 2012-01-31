(Updates with deal signed)

BERLIN Jan 31 Hoffenheim signed out-of-favour Wolfsburg striker Srdjan Lakic on loan until the end of the season to fill the gap left by Vedad Ibisevic's departure for Stuttgart, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

"Srdjan fits perfectly into our profile because he is a player who can help us instantly," said Hoffenheim coach Holger Stanislawski. "We are convinced he can fill the space left by Vedad."

The 28-year-old Croatia international joined Wolfsburg from Kaiserslautern after netting 16 times in the 2010-11 season but has failed to hold down a regular starting place under coach Felix Magath. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien and Pritha Sarkar)