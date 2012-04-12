BERLIN, April 12 Striker Srdjan Lakic will
return to VfL Wolfsburg at the end of the season after
Hoffenheim decided not to make his loan move permanent, the
Bundesliga side said in a statement on Thursday.
Hoffenheim had signed the Croatia international on loan in
January to fill the gap left by Vedad Ibisevic's move to VfB
Stuttgart.
"My bad luck with injuries unfortunately left me little
chance to impress," Lakic said. "But life goes on and in the new
season I will give everything at Wolfsburg to get back into my
old form."
Lakic had joined Wolfsburg from Kaiserslautern after netting
16 times in the 2010-11 season but failed to hold down a regular
starting place under coach Felix Magath.
Hoffenheim said goalkeeper Daniel Haas, at the club since
2005, would also be leaving at the end of the season.
