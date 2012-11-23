Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
BERLIN Nov 23 Struggling Hoffenheim will be without Serbian Under-21 international Filip Malbasic for up to six weeks after he sustained a back injury in a friendly.
The 20-year-old forward, among Serbia's most talented young players, suffered a vertebral joint injury in the game against amateurs Astoria Walldorf on Tuesday.
"Hoffenheim will be without Filip Malbasic for four to six weeks," they said on their website on Friday.
Hoffenheim, a point above the relegation zone in 14th place after winning only one of their last seven games, host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday with pressure mounting on coach Markus Babbel. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.