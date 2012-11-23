BERLIN Nov 23 Struggling Hoffenheim will be without Serbian Under-21 international Filip Malbasic for up to six weeks after he sustained a back injury in a friendly.

The 20-year-old forward, among Serbia's most talented young players, suffered a vertebral joint injury in the game against amateurs Astoria Walldorf on Tuesday.

"Hoffenheim will be without Filip Malbasic for four to six weeks," they said on their website on Friday.

Hoffenheim, a point above the relegation zone in 14th place after winning only one of their last seven games, host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday with pressure mounting on coach Markus Babbel. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)