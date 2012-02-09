(Updates with club statement and details)
BERLIN Feb 9 Hoffenheim have sacked coach
Holger Stanislawski after a bad run in the league and their
surprise German Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of
second-division Greuther Fuerth on Wednesday, the club said on
Thursday.
"We have decided to part ways," a club official told
Reuters.
Stanislawski had joined from St Pauli in the summer but had
seen his new team record only one league win in the last 10
games.
"After long and constructive discussions with him we decided
to end our working relationship," said Hoffenheim sports
director Ernst Tanner later in a statement. "The latest sporting
developments were decisive."
The club's major investor Dietmar Hopp had demanded a spot
in the German Cup semi-finals to make amends for their bad
league run but instead they went out 1-0 to second-tier Fuerth.
German media have reported that former Hertha Berlin coach
Markus Babbel is a likely replacement.
Hoffenheim are eighth in the league on 24 points from 20
games.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)