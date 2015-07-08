SINGAPORE, July 8 In-demand Germany defender Mats Hummels will stay with Borussia Dortmund for another year but offered no assurances about his long-term future.

The 26-year-old World Cup winner has been linked heavily with a move to English outfit Manchester United and admitted to being flattered by the interest.

But having seen a number of team mates, such as Mario Goetze and Robert Lewandowski, leave the club in recent seasons, Hummels was not ready to depart Dortmund yet.

"There have always been rumours about almost every one of our players, but I decided not to make the move this year," Hummels told reporters in Singapore on Wednesday ahead of a pre-season friendly over the Malaysian border on Thursday.

"Of course when the big clubs are interested, and Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, it's an honour. But I decided I wanted to stay here."

Hummels, who begun his career with Bayern Munich, has another two years left on his contract with Dortmund, who are now coached by Thomas Tuchel after Juergen Klopp stepped down last season. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)