BERLIN Nov 20 Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels will be out until January while Marcel Schmelzer will miss Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Bayern Munich after they were injured in Germany's 1-0 win over England on Tuesday, the club said.

Hummels picked up a heel bone injury in the friendly at Wembley and has been ruled out for the rest of the year while fellow defender Schmelzer suffered a calf muscle injury and will be sidelined for three weeks, Dortmund said on Wednesday.

The Bundesliga club are already without long-time injured midfielder Ilkay Guendogan as well as central defender Neven Subotic, who will be missing for six months with a knee injury.

Defender Lukasz Piszczek has only just returned to training after his own long injury absence following hip surgery. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)