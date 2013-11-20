Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
BERLIN Nov 20 Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels will be out until January while Marcel Schmelzer will miss Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Bayern Munich after they were injured in Germany's 1-0 win over England on Tuesday, the club said.
Hummels picked up a heel bone injury in the friendly at Wembley and has been ruled out for the rest of the year while fellow defender Schmelzer suffered a calf muscle injury and will be sidelined for three weeks, Dortmund said on Wednesday.
The Bundesliga club are already without long-time injured midfielder Ilkay Guendogan as well as central defender Neven Subotic, who will be missing for six months with a knee injury.
Defender Lukasz Piszczek has only just returned to training after his own long injury absence following hip surgery. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.