BERLIN Jan 25 VfB Stuttgart signed Bosnia
international forward Vedad Ibisevic from Bundesliga rivals
Hoffenheim in a deal until 2016 as they seek to move away from
the drop zone, the club said on Wednesday.
"We wanted to further strengthen our frontline and managed
to do just that with the signing of Vedad Ibisevic," Stuttgart
sports director Fredi Bobic told reporters.
Ibisevic, who has also played in the United States and
France, had been at Hoffenheim since 2007, helping them win
promotion to the Bundesliga in 2008.
He has scored 49 goals in 116 Bundesliga appearances with
Hoffenheim and Alemannia Aachen and was leading scorer at the
halfway mark of the 2008-09 season with 18 goals in 17 games
before being ruled out of the rest of that season with a serious
injury.
Stuttgart, who paid a reported 5 million euros, are in 10th
place after 18 games on 22 points, five points above the drop
zone.
