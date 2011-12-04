BERLIN Dec 4 Hamburg SV continued their Bundesliga revival under new coach Thorsten Fink with a 2-0 win over Nuremberg on Sunday.

Paolo Guerrero and Marcell Jansen scored in each half as Hamburg made it two wins and four draws in six games under Fink, who joined them from Swiss champions FC Basel.

The win lifted Hamburg to 11th place with 17 points from 15 games, a vast improvement on their early form when they took one point from their first six matches.

Guerrero, who hit the post early on, made no mistake in the 23rd minute, the Peruvian pouncing on indecision in the Nuremberg defence to chip the ball over Raphael Schaefer.

The goal was rough justice on Nuremberg, who had been on top, and their misfortune continued as Tomas Pekhart twice struck the woodwork.

Jansen sealed Hamburg's win just after the hour, firing into the corner after Ivo Ilicevic and Gokhan Tore combined to set up the chance on the edge of the area.

Bayern Munich head the standings on 31 points after a 4-1 win at home to Werder Bremen on Saturday.