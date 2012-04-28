BERLIN, April 28 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored
twice and Raul was also on target in his last home appearance as
Schalke 04 thumped woeful Hertha Berlin 4-0 on Saturday to
clinch a place in the Champions League next season.
Schalke guaranteed third place in the Bundesliga after
Borussia Moenchengladbach were held 0-0 at home by Augsburg on
the penultimate day of the season.
Gladbach made sure of fourth place and a spot in the
qualifying stages of the Champions League.
Augsburg's draw secured their place in the top flight next
season as did Hamburg SV following a goalless draw at home to
Mainz 05.
Hertha were saved from certain relegation after Cologne, two
points above them in the relegation playoff spot, were thumped
4-1 at Freiburg.
Forward Lucas Barrios, left on the bench for most of the
season, scored a hat-trick as Borussia Dortmund, crowned
champions last week, celebrated with a 5-2 win at relegated
Kaiserslautern.
