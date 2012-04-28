BERLIN, April 28 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored twice and Raul was also on target in his last home appearance as Schalke 04 thumped woeful Hertha Berlin 4-0 on Saturday to clinch a place in the Champions League next season.

Schalke guaranteed third place in the Bundesliga after Borussia Moenchengladbach were held 0-0 at home by Augsburg on the penultimate day of the season.

Gladbach made sure of fourth place and a spot in the qualifying stages of the Champions League.

Augsburg's draw secured their place in the top flight next season as did Hamburg SV following a goalless draw at home to Mainz 05.

Hertha were saved from certain relegation after Cologne, two points above them in the relegation playoff spot, were thumped 4-1 at Freiburg.

Forward Lucas Barrios, left on the bench for most of the season, scored a hat-trick as Borussia Dortmund, crowned champions last week, celebrated with a 5-2 win at relegated Kaiserslautern.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alison Wildey)