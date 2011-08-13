BERLIN Aug 13 Bundesliga champions
Borussia Dortmund lost 1-0 at Hoffenheim on Saturday while
Bayern Munich won by the same score thanks to an injury-time
winner at VfL Wolfsburg.
Dutchman Klaas-Jan Huntelaar grabbed a hat-trick as Schalke
04 thumped hapless Cologne 5-1. Mainz 05, 2-1 winners at
Freiburg, and Hanover 96, who won by the same margin at
Nuremberg, top the table with six points from two games.
Dortmund, who began with an impressive 3-1 win over Hamburg
SV a week ago, were beaten by an early Sejad Salihovic free
kick.
Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo side-footed home in
injury-time to notch Bayern's first league goal of the season
and give new coach Jupp Heynckes, in his third stint at the
club, his first points of the campaign.
