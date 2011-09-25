BERLIN, Sept 25 Claudio Pizarro scored twice, including the winner deep into injury-time, as Werder Bremen squeezed a 2-1 Bundesliga win over Hertha Berlin, who played the last half hour with nine men on Sunday.

The visitors had Christian Lell and goalscorer Adrian Ramos sent off in a six-minute spell in the second half but were on the point of holding out for a 1-1 draw until Pizarro headed home at the far post in the 93rd minute

Ramos had given Hertha a fourth-minute lead and Pizarro levelled in the 23th minute as Werder went second in the table, two points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

The Peruvian also had a goal disallowed in a 81st minute, a decision which caused Werder coach Thomas Schaaf to protest so much that he was also sent off.

Lukas Podolski's 64th minute goal took Cologne to a 2-0 win over Hoffenheim in Sunday's other game.

