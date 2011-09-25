BERLIN, Sept 25 Claudio Pizarro scored
twice, including the winner deep into injury-time, as
Werder Bremen squeezed a 2-1 Bundesliga win over Hertha Berlin,
who played the last half hour with nine men on Sunday.
The visitors had Christian Lell and goalscorer Adrian Ramos
sent off in a six-minute spell in the second half but were on
the point of holding out for a 1-1 draw until Pizarro headed
home at the far post in the 93rd minute
Ramos had given Hertha a fourth-minute lead and Pizarro
levelled in the 23th minute as Werder went second in the table,
two points behind leaders Bayern Munich.
The Peruvian also had a goal disallowed in a 81st minute, a
decision which caused Werder coach Thomas Schaaf to protest so
much that he was also sent off.
Lukas Podolski's 64th minute goal took Cologne to a 2-0 win
over Hoffenheim in Sunday's other game.
(Writing by Brian Homewood: Editing by Dave Thompson;To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories