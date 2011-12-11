* Gomez scores twice in Bayern win
* Dortmund held by lowly Kaiserslautern
BERLIN Dec 11 Mario Gomez continued his
prolific season by scoring both goals as leaders Bayern Munich
came from behind to win 2-1 at 10-man VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.
The Bundesliga's top scorer took his tally to 15 goals and
23 in all competitions as Bayern extended their lead at the top.
Seventh-placed Stuttgart played two thirds of the game with
10 men after Cristian Molinaro was sent off although they still
could have snatched a late equaliser.
Defending champions Borussia Dortmund lost ground when they
again let slip a first-half lead and were held 1-1 at home by
lowly Kaiserslautern, completing three games without a win in
just over a week.
Bayern have 34 points from 16 games, three ahead of Dortmund
and Schalke 04, while Borussia Moenchengladbach are a further
point back in fourth place.
Stuttgart went ahead in the sixth minute when Molinaro's
cross was headed down by Martin Harnik for Christian Gentner to
fire his shot past Manuel Neuer.
They enjoyed the lead for only seven minutes until Gomez got
in front of his marker to turn Rafinha's cross from the right
into the net.
Molinaro was given a second yellow card for a late tackle of
Arjen Robben in the 29th minute and Gomez struck the winner when
he turned in Philipp Lahm's pass just before the hour.
Bayern did not have it all their own way and Stuttgart
nearly levelled when Cacau intercepted Daniel van Buyten's
attempted headed pass to Neuer, but the Brazilian-born forward
could not keep his shot down.
SAHAN STUNNER
A superb Olcay Sahan strike gave Kaiserslautern a surprise
point in the earlier match where, as in their previous two
matches, Dortmund scored first only to see their efforts undone
after halftime.
Held 1-1 by Borussia Moenchengladbach last weekend and
beaten 3-2 at home by Olympique Marseille in the Champions
League in midweek, Dortmund went ahead through Shinji Kagawa in
the 27th minute.
Kaiserslautern, 15th in the table, levelled on the hour when
Lukasz Piszczek mis-directed a headed clearance and the ball
fell to Sahan, who fired a dipping volley beyond bemused
goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller.
The visitors nearly snatched a win when Itay Shechter's
header was stopped on the line by Weidenfeller and, although the
Israeli forced over the rebound, his effort was disallowed for a
foul on the goalkeeper.
Mario Goetze then rattled the bar for Dortmund.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Alison Wildey and
Pritha Sarkar; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories
for more soccer stories
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)