BERLIN Aug 6 VfB Stuttgart thumped last season's German Cup winners and Champions League semi-finalists Schalke 04 3-0 in their opening Bundesliga match on Saturday.

VfL Wolfsburg, who narrowly avoided the drop last season, also began with a 3-0 win, away to Cologne.

Promoted Augsburg, playing in the top flight for the first time, twice came from behind to hold Freiburg 2-2 and Werder Bremen beat Kaiserslautern 2-0.

Cacau, Martin Harnik and Shinji Okazaki shared the goals for Stuttgart while Patrick Helmes scored twice in Wolfsburg's win.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Pritha Sarkar; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories