BERLIN Nov 27 Werder Bremen bounced back from last week's 5-0 drubbing at Borussia Moenchengladbach with a deserved 2-0 Bundesliga win over VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

Bremen dominated the game and went ahead in the 57th minute when Aaron Hunt collected Clemens Fritz's pass on the edge of the area, slipped past Khalid Boulahrouz and poked the ball under goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

Although Bremen wasted plenty of chances, Brazilian defender Naldo made the game safe 10 minutes later with an unstoppable long-range shot following a free kick.

Bremen moved up to fourth place with 26 points from 14 games.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Pritha Sarkar; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories