BERLIN Oct 14 Ivan Perisic scored the opening goal but was later sent off as Borussia Dortmund won 2-0 at Werder Bremen on Friday despite playing almost the entire second half with 10 men.

Werder missed the chance to go level on points with leaders Bayern Munich in a match where they dominated possession.

Croatia midfielder Perisic fired the Bundesliga champions ahead three minutes before halftime and was then dismissed for a second bookable offence two minutes after the restart.

Patrick Owomoyela netted the second from close range as Dortmund went level on 16 points with Werder and Borussia Moenchengladbach, three points behind Bayern who host Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

