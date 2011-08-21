BERLIN Aug 21 Schalke 04 scored four times in the last 35 minutes to come from 2-0 behind and win 4-2 at Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Mainz, who won their first two games, were on course for another win when Austrian Andreas Ivanschitz and Colombian Elkin Soto put them 2-0 ahead after only 12 minutes.

Dutchman Klaas-Jan Huntelaar followed up last week's hat-trick against Cologne by scoring for Schalke in the 57th minute and Benedikt Hoewedes headed the equaliser seven minutes later.

Joel Matip and Christian Fuchs completed the fightback for Schalke with two goals in the last 10 minutes.

Hanover 96, also with two opening wins, were at home to Hertha Berlin in Sunday's other game.

