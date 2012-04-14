BERLIN, April 14 Borussia Dortmund recovered to claim a 2-1 win at arch-rivals Schalke 04 on Saturday that put them on the brink of the Bundesliga title after their midweek victory over seond-placed Bayern Munich.

Champions Dortmund, who have three games to play, lead the standings with 72 points from 31 games, nine ahead of Bayern who were hosting to Mainz 05 later on Saturday (1630). Schalke are third with 57 points.

Jefferson Farfan gave Schalke an early lead in the Ruhr derby but Lukasz Piszczek equalised for Dortmund in the 17th minute and Sebastian Kehl took advantage of poor defending to score the winner in the 63rd minute.

Relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin scored three goals, had a player sent off and survived a penalty miss in a 15-minute spell as they drew 3-3 at Bayer Leverkusen while fellow strugglers Hamburg SV secured a 1-0 win at home to Hanover 96.

