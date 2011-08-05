BERLIN Aug 5 Borussia Dortmund made a dream start to the defence of their Bundesliga title as they outclassed Hamburg SV 3-1 in opening game of the new season on Friday.

Kevin Grosskreutz and Mario Goetze, two of the revelations as Dortmund's previously unrated squad won last season's title, scored during the first half to put them in command.

Grosskreutz added the third early in the second half in front of a packed crowd of nearly 80,000.

Dortmund eased off after that and Hamburg, eighth last season, pulled one back through Robert Tesche.

