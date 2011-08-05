BERLIN Aug 5 Borussia Dortmund made a dream
start to the defence of their Bundesliga title as they
outclassed Hamburg SV 3-1 in opening game of the new season on
Friday.
Kevin Grosskreutz and Mario Goetze, two of the revelations
as Dortmund's previously unrated squad won last season's title,
scored during the first half to put them in command.
Grosskreutz added the third early in the second half in
front of a packed crowd of nearly 80,000.
Dortmund eased off after that and Hamburg, eighth last
season, pulled one back through Robert Tesche.
