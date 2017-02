March 31 Bayern Munich boosted their title hopes when Arjen Robben gave them a 1-0 win at Nuremburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, closing the gap on leaders Borussia Dortmund to three points.

The Dutchman struck in the second half as the Bavarians, chasing a Bundesliga, Cup and Champions League treble, took advantage of Dortmund's slip-up on Friday when they were held 4-4 at home by VfB Stuttgart.

Cologne dropped into the relegation playoff place after losing 2-1 to fellow strugglers Augsburg while two other relegation candidates both won.

Hamburg SV ending a losing run with a 1-0 win at hapless bottom club Kaiserslautern and Freiburg continued their impressive climb out of danger by winning 2-0 at Bayer Leverkusen.

Werder Bremen slumped to a 3-0 home defeat by Mainz 05.

