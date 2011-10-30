BERLIN Oct 30 Lukas Podolski scored
twice in five minutes in the first half to set Cologne on the
way to a 3-0 win over struggling Augsburg in the Bundesliga on
Sunday.
Visitors Augsburg took the early initiative only for
Podolski to break the deadlock when he collected the ball, burst
past a defender into the area and sent his left-foot shot past
Simon Jentzsch in the 19th minute.
He soon struck again, slotting home a penalty after Hajime
Hosogai fouled Christian Clemens to complete his third
Bundesliga brace of the season and take his tally to eight.
Slawomir Peszko ended the contest 11 minutes after the
re-start when he pounced on a mis-hit clearance by Lorenzo
Davids to score from close range.
It got worse for Augsburg when substitute Torsten Oehrl was
sent off after only 10 minutes on the field for a foul from
behind on Sascha Riether.
Cologne have 16 points and Augsburg, who have won only once
in 11 outings, are stuck on eight.
