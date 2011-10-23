BERLIN Oct 23 Leaders Bayern Munich conceded their first Bundesliga goal in more than 12 hours of football as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Hanover 96 on Sunday.

In the day's other match, Jefferson Farfan ran more than half the length of the pitch to score a late goal and give Schalke 04 a 1-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen.

Hanover took the lead with a Mohammed Abdellaoue penalty in the 23rd minute, the first time ever-present Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had been beaten in 761 minutes.

The visitors had defender Jerome Boateng sent off five minutes later and Christian Pander added to their troubles when he scored with a deflected shot five minutes after the restart.

Substitute David Alaba pulled one back for Bayern with seven minutes to go.

The Bavarians still lead the way with 22 points from 10 games, three ahead of Borussia Dortmund. Schalke are third on 18 points, ahead of Hanover on goal difference.

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez.

