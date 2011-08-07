- BERLIN Aug 7 Bayern Munich slumped
to a shock 1-0 home defeat against Borussia
Moenchengladbach in their opening Bundesliga match on Sunday
following a blunder by two of their new signings.
Igor de Camargo scored a second-half winner, heading in from
the edge of the penalty area after Bayern goalkeeper Manuel
Neuer and defender Jerome Boateng failed to clear Roel Brouwers'
long ball forward.
Boateng left the ball for Neuer but Brazilian-born Belgium
international De Camargo nipped in to head the ball over the
keeper just after the hour to score for the visitors who escaped
relegation by the skin of their teeth last season.
Bayer Leverkusen, runners-up last year to Borussia Dortmund,
lost 2-0 at Mainz 05 in Sunday's other game.
