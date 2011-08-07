* Bayern lose after mix-up by most expensive signings
* Bayer Leverkusen also lose after defensive lapses
BERLIN Aug 7 Bayern Munich slumped to a shock
home defeat by Borussia Moenchengladbach in their opening
Bundesliga match on Sunday following a blunder by their most
expensive new signings.
Bayer Leverkusen, runners-up last year, also paid for lapses
as the back as they lost 2-0 at Mainz.
Igor de Camargo scored the only goal in the 62nd minute for
Moenchengladbach after Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and
defender Jerome Boateng got into a terrible mix-up over a long
ball forward by Roel Brouwers.
Neuer, signed from Schalke 04 amid protests from a group of
Bayern fans angry at the purchase of a former rival, rushed out
to try and clear the ball and former Manchester City defender
Boateng left it for him.
But Brazilian-born Belgian international De Camargo nipped
in to head the ball over the goalkeeper from the edge of the
area and give Moenchengladbach, who escaped relegation by the
skin of their teeth last season, a shock win.
"Gladbach were very well-organised. They built a spider's
web in which we always got caught," said Bayern coach Jupp
Heynckes, starting his third stint in charge of the Bavarians.
"The goal came from nowhere, it was a mis-understanding
between Boateng and Neuer."
Bayern, who fired Louis van Gaal and replaced him with
Heynckes in their bid to improve on last season's disappointing
third place, dominated the first half without creating any real
chances.
The best opening fell to Moenchengladbach when Neuer did
well to tip over a cheeky chip from Venezuela midfielder Juan
Arango.
Mario Gomez headed against the post after the interval and
the Bavarians, who started with Arjen Robben and brought on
Franck Ribery after an hour with their two top players recovered
from pre-season injuries.
After falling behind, Bayern threw everyone forward and
Thomas Mueller had a goal disallowed for offside but they looked
toothless in attack.
Leverkusen fell behind after 32 minutes following a dreadful
mistake by Fabian Giefer, whose miscued clearance went straight
to Sami Allagui who rifled home.
Four minutes from time, Omer Toprak turned the ball into his
own net as he lunged to intercept Marco Caligiuri's centre.
