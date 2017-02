BERLIN Nov 20 Hamburg SV gave coach Thorsten Fink his first Bundesliga win by beating Hoffenheim 2-0 on Sunday.

Paulo Guerrero and Marcell Jansen scored in each half for Hamburg, who had drawn their first three matches under the former Bayern Munich midfielder who joined from Basel in October.

Martin Harnik scored two brilliant goals to give VfB Stuttgart a 2-1 win over bottom-of-the-table Augsburg in Sunday's other match.

Hamburg's first home win of the season lifted them to 14th in the table with 13 points while Stuttgart are sixth with 21.

Bayern Munich lead with 28 points, two ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

