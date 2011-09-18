BERLIN, Sept 18 Champions Borussia
Dortmund slumped to a second straight Bundesliga defeat
after conceding two late goals and going down 2-1 to Hanover 96
on Sunday.
Beaten 2-1 at home by Hertha Berlin a week ago, Dortmund
went ahead when Japanese midfielder Shinji Kagawa beat two
defenders to score from 12 metres just after the hour.
However, they fell apart when Tunisian defender Karim Haggui
headed the equaliser from a corner for Hanover in the 86th
minute and Ivorian forward Didier Ya Konan fired the winner from
the edge of the penalty area two minutes later.
Hanover substitute Artur Sobiech was sent off in stoppage
time for an ugly tackle from behind after seven minutes on the
field.
Dortmund are a modest 11th with seven points from six games
while Hanover have 11.
Bayern Munich were away to Schalke 04 in the final game of
the weekend later on Sunday (1530 GMT).
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer stories