BERLIN, Sept 18 Champions Borussia Dortmund slumped to a second straight Bundesliga defeat after conceding two late goals and going down 2-1 to Hanover 96 on Sunday.

Beaten 2-1 at home by Hertha Berlin a week ago, Dortmund went ahead when Japanese midfielder Shinji Kagawa beat two defenders to score from 12 metres just after the hour.

However, they fell apart when Tunisian defender Karim Haggui headed the equaliser from a corner for Hanover in the 86th minute and Ivorian forward Didier Ya Konan fired the winner from the edge of the penalty area two minutes later.

Hanover substitute Artur Sobiech was sent off in stoppage time for an ugly tackle from behind after seven minutes on the field.

Dortmund are a modest 11th with seven points from six games while Hanover have 11.

Bayern Munich were away to Schalke 04 in the final game of the weekend later on Sunday (1530 GMT).

