BERLIN Dec 2 Eren Derdiyok followed up last weekend's hat-trick by scoring the opening goal in Bayer Leverkusen's 2-0 win over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Sidney Sam added the second late in the game to move last season's runners-up within four points of leading pair Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach who meet on Saturday.

Striker Derdiyok, who netted all Leverkusen's goals in the 3-3 draw at Hertha Berlin on Saturday, headed the hosts in front after 10 minutes.

Hoffenheim goalkeeper Tom Starke could only parry Andre Schuerrle's powerful drive and the Swiss nodded in the rebound for his sixth Bundesliga goal of the season.

Sam made it 2-0 with 11 minutes left after Hoffenheim's defence was caught out by a long kick up field from Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Leverkusen are sixth in the table with 25 points from 15 games. Dortmund and Moenchengladbach have 29 while Bayern Munich, who host fourth-placed Werder Bremen on Saturday, are on 28.

