* Hamburg easily beaten
* Grosskreutz scores twice
(adds details, quotes)
BERLIN, Aug 5 Borussia Dortmund made a
scintillating start to the defence of their Bundesliga title as
they outclassed Hamburg SV 3-1 in opening game of the new season
on Friday.
Kevin Grosskreutz and Mario Goetze, two of the revelations
as Dortmund's previously underrated squad won last season's
title, scored in the first half as the hosts started where they
left off in May.
Grosskreutz, 23, added the third early in the second half as
a packed crowd of nearly 80,000 were treated to some superb
attacking football from the hosts.
Dortmund, whose starting lineup had an average age of just
over 23, eased off after that and Hamburg, eighth last season,
pulled one back through Robert Tesche.
"We played opponents today who were simply a class above
us," said Hamburg captain Heiko Westermann.
Hamburg coach Michael Oenning agreed.
"Borussia Dortmund today play in a different league, their
passing of the ball was extremely good," he said.
Japan midfielder Shinji Kagawa had the first effort of the
match for Dortmund with a rasping drive which flew over in the
13th minute.
The hosts went ahead midway through the first half when
Goetze found Grosskreutz on the left and he finished a typically
flowing move by rolling a low shot into the net off the far
post.
Dortmund shrugged off the absences of Nuri Sahin, last
season's playmaker who has been sold to Real Madrid, and injured
Paraguay striker Lucas Barrios, their topscorer last season, as
they tore the Hamburg defence apart.
Kagawa hit the post and then fired wide after Grosskreutz
pulled the ball back as Juergen Klopp's team played some
delightful one-touch football capped by a brilliant second goal
in the 28th minute.
RETURN PASS
Goetze broke down the middle and played the ball to Robert
Lewandowski, who backheeled a return pass to split the defence
and left the 19-year-old to slot the ball home.
Hamburg's woes deepened when Peru striker Paolo Guerrero,
topscorer in last month's Copa America with five goals, limped
off injured before the break.
Dortmund needed only three minutes of the second half to
increase their tally after another quick exchange of passes
involving Goetze and Kagawa ended with Grosskreutz scoring at
the second attempt after his first effort had been blocked.
Tesche fired in after a goalmouth scramble and Hamburg, with
a late flourish, nearly scored again in the next attack when
Marcel Jansen's shot was just saved by Roman Weidenfeller.
Bayern Munich, seen as favourites this season, are at home
to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday when last season's
runners-up Bayer Leverkusen visit Mainz 05.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories
(Editing by Mark Meadows)