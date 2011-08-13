* Bayern's first points and goal of the season
* Dortmund beaten at Hoffenheim
* Huntelaar scores hat-trick in Schalke rout
BERLIN, Aug 13 Luiz Gustavo scored in stoppage
time to give Bayern Munich a 1-0 win at VfL Wolfsburg on
Saturday, their first goal and points of the Bundesliga season,
while champions Borussia Dortmund lost 1-0 at Hoffenheim.
Dutchman Klaas Jan Huntelaar hit a hat-trick as Schalke 04
came from behind to demolish hapless Cologne 5-1.
Mainz 05, who beat Freiburg 2-1 away, and Hanover 96, who
won by the same score at Nuremburg, have six points from their
opening two games.
Hamburg SV and promoted Hertha Berlin drew 2-2, allowing
both sides to pick up their first point.
There were important, controversial refereeing decisions in
three games, including Bayern's where Wolfsburg had a goal
harshly disallowed for offside.
Bayern, who suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat by Borussia
Moenchengladbach in last week's opener, were without Dutch
winger Arjen Robben, who suffered a minor back problem in
training on Friday.
Bayern striker Ivica Olic came on as a second-half
substitute to make his first appearance for nine months
following a knee operation and 19-year-old Japanese Takashi
Usami made his Bundesliga debut, also after halftime.
Wolfsburg should have gone ahead when Patrick Helmes headed
in from close range just after the half hour.
His effort was disallowed although replays showed he was
clearly onside when a cross was played in.
STILL RANTING
Wolfsburg coach Felix Magath, whose side won 3-0 at Cologne
last week, was livid at the decision and was still ranting when
Bayern midfielder Toni Kroos was booked for diving in the
penalty area shortly afterwards.
The game was heading for a draw until Croatian striker Olic
escaped his marker on the left, found an unmarked Franck Ribery
in the penalty area and the Frenchman laid the ball off for Luiz
Gustavo to nonchalantly sidefoot home.
Dortmund, who began with an impressive 3-1 win over Hamburg
a week ago, were beaten by an early Sejad Salihovic free kick at
Hoffenheim.
The visitors had a penalty turned down when Shinji Kagawa
appeared to be tripped just before the interval.
Schalke's goal spree began with what looked to be an
extremely harsh penalty awarded for handball.
It was converted by Huntelaar three minutes before halftime
to wipe out Lukas Podolski's early strike for Cologne.
Huntelaar and Lewis Holtby scored twice in as many minutes
shortly after the restart, both goals set up by Marco Hoeger,
and former Real Madrid and Spain forward Raul fired the fourth
just before the hour.
Huntelaar completed his hat-trick six minutes from time as
Schalke bounced back from last week's 3-0 defeat at VfB
Stuttgart.
