BERLIN Nov 4 Nigerian forward Anthony Ujah
scored his first two Bundesliga goals as struggling Mainz came
from behind to beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1 in a match featuring two
red cards on Friday.
Mainz, without a victory in nine outings, turned the form
book inside out to defeat sixth-placed Stuttgart who were
unbeaten in five games.
The home team had Eugen Polanski sent off in the 83rd minute
and Stuttgart defender Maza was also dismissed in stoppage time.
Cacau put visiting Stuttgart in front six minutes after the
break but two minutes later 21-year-old Ujah, signed from
Norway's Lillestrom in the close season, headed the equaliser.
Mainz went ahead on the hour following a harshly-awarded
penalty for handball by Maza that was converted by midfielder
Andreas Ivanschitz.
Four minutes later the Austrian set up Ujah for his second
goal.
Mainz are 15th in the table with 12 points from as many
games while Stuttgart have 18, two behind Borussia Dortmund,
Werder Bremen and Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Leaders Bayern Munich (25 points) travel to Augsburg on
Sunday.
