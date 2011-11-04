BERLIN Nov 4 Nigerian forward Anthony Ujah scored his first two Bundesliga goals as struggling Mainz came from behind to beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1 in a match featuring two red cards on Friday.

Mainz, without a victory in nine outings, turned the form book inside out to defeat sixth-placed Stuttgart who were unbeaten in five games.

The home team had Eugen Polanski sent off in the 83rd minute and Stuttgart defender Maza was also dismissed in stoppage time.

Cacau put visiting Stuttgart in front six minutes after the break but two minutes later 21-year-old Ujah, signed from Norway's Lillestrom in the close season, headed the equaliser.

Mainz went ahead on the hour following a harshly-awarded penalty for handball by Maza that was converted by midfielder Andreas Ivanschitz.

Four minutes later the Austrian set up Ujah for his second goal.

Mainz are 15th in the table with 12 points from as many games while Stuttgart have 18, two behind Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Leaders Bayern Munich (25 points) travel to Augsburg on Sunday.

