BERLIN Aug 12 Mario Mandzukic scored six
minutes into his Bayern Munich debut to set the Bavarians on the
way to a 2-1 win over last season's double winners Borussia
Dortmund in the German Super Cup on Sunday.
Thomas Mueller scored Bayern's second to end Dortmund's run
of five successive wins over Germany's biggest and brashest club
while Robert Lewandowski replied.
Bayern, who finished as runners-up behind Dortmund in both
the Bundesliga and Cup last season, needed only 11 minutes to
effectively settle the match, played at their own Allianz Arena.
Croatia striker Mandzukic, surprisingly offloaded by VfL
Wolfsburg in the close season, fired home from 12 metres in the
sixth minute after the Dortmund defence failed to cut out Franck
Ribery's low cross from the left.
Five minutes later, Mandzukic set Arjen Robben racing clear
and although the Dutchman's shot hit the post, Mueller fired the
rebound into the roof of the net.
Bayern, missing injured playmaker Bastian Schweinsteiger and
striker Mario Gomez, failed to build on their early advantage
and Dortmund came back strongly after halftime.
Lewandowski fluffed an excellent chance after the hour,
miscuing from six metres with the goal at his mercy, but the
Pole made amends in the 75th minute, curling a shot part Manuel
Neuer to pull one back.
Bayern survived several close calls to hang on for the win.
(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)