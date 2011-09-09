* Leverkusen beat Augsburg 4-1
* Ballack in good form for leaders
(Updates with quotes, details)
BERLIN, Sept 9 Bayer Leverkusen climbed to the
top of the Bundesliga on Friday, a 4-1 demolition of promoted
Augsburg boosting their confidence for the Champions League
opener at Chelsea in midweek.
Sidney Sam struck twice and Stefan Kiessling and Eren
Derdiyok were also on target while former Chelsea player Michael
Ballack looked sharp.
"I am very satisfied with Michael but I don't yet know
whether he will start against Chelsea. We will not reveal our
lineup today," coach Robin Dutt told reporters.
"Augsburg kept us very busy so it is important to recover
quickly from this match."
Leverkusen, who meet the Londoners in Champions League Group
E on Tuesday, now have 10 points from five Bundesliga matches.
With Ballack partnering Simon Rolfes in midfield for the
first time this season, the game got off to a frantic start.
The hosts took a fifth-minute lead through Japanese Hajime
Hosogai but last year's Bundesliga runners-up Leverkusen
levelled seconds later thanks to Sam.
Augsburg, looking for their maiden Bundesliga win, twice
went close before the visitors struck again when Germany forward
Kiessling was left completely unmarked in the 23rd minute and
slotted the ball in from 10 metres.
Leverkusen were then lucky not to have Daniel Schwaab sent
off when he brought down the charging Sascha Moelders just
outside the box.
Sam sealed their win with a clever left-foot shot against
the run of play on 72 minutes before substitute Derdiyok
completed the rout.
Bayern Munich, on nine points, can reclaim top spot with a
win against Freiburg on Saturday while Schalke 04, also on nine,
travel to VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.
Werder Bremen, the third team on nine points, host bottom
club Hamburg SV on Saturday.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)