* Ribery adds two goals for in-form Bayern
* Champions Dortmund lose 2-1 to Hertha
(Updates with Bayern quotes, Werder win)
BERLIN, Sept 10 Mario Gomez scored four times
and Franck Ribery twice as Bayern Munich hammered Freiburg 7-0
on Saturday to storm back to the top of the Bundesliga.
Four days before visiting Villarreal of Spain in the
Champions League, Bayern kept a clean sheet for the sixth
straight match in all competitions as they chalked up 12 points
from five Bundesliga games.
Germany striker Gomez, the top scorer last season, is again
leading the way this term with eight league goals. Substitute
Nils Petersen completed the rout in the last minute.
"I am extremely satisfied because my team ... were
outstanding," Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes told reporters. "It was
important we kept at it even after going 3-0 up -- that shows
character.
"But I am convinced we can become even better. We know we
have to improve because we have a tough few weeks ahead."
Werder Bremen went level on 12 points with Bayern after
Peruvian Claudio Pizarro struck twice in a 2-1 victory over
their bitter rivals, bottom club Hamburg SV.
While Werder celebrated a third win in a row and the return
of defender Naldo after a 16-month injury absence, Hamburg have
yet to win any of their 12 matches under coach Michael Oenning
stretching back to last season.
Borussia Moenchengladbach are third on 10 points after a 1-0
win over Kaiserslautern but champions Borussia Dortmund are down
in 10th spot after slumping to a 2-1 defeat, their first at home
in more than a year, against promoted Hertha Berlin.
Bayer Leverkusen also have 10 points following a 4-1 win at
Augsburg on Friday. Hoffenheim jumped to fifth after romping to
a 4-0 triumph at Mainz 05.
Schalke 04, on nine points with Hoffenheim, travel to VfL
Wolfsburg on Sunday.
DREAM START
Bayern, without injured winger Arjen Robben, made a dream
start when a quick four-pass combination ended in Toni Kroos
cutting the ball back for Gomez to slot home after eight
minutes.
Gomez turned provider in the 26th, setting up Ribery in the
box and the Frenchman finished with an impudent backheel.
Ribery struck again four minutes before the break, flicking
the ball to the right of Freiburg's Maximilian Nicu and
sprinting past him to fire in.
Whatever Bayern tried, it worked and they grabbed two more
goals early in the second half.
Gomez, picked out by Ribery, tapped in from close range on
52 minutes and three minutes later defender Oliver Barth's
clearance hit the Germany striker and the ball sailed into the
net.
He then added his fourth goal from a re-taken penalty before
Petersen completed Freiburg's miserable afternoon.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Jimenez)