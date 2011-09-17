* Bremen keeper Wiese sent off
* Gladbach keep up pace
* Podolski scores twice for Cologne
By Karolos Grohmann
BERLIN, Sept 17 Ten-man Werder Bremen had
goalkeeper Tim Wiese sent off but went top of the Bundesliga
after drawing 1-1 at Nuremberg while Borussia Moenchengladbach
stayed among the pacesetters after their 1-0 win at
bottom-placed Hamburg SV on Saturday.
Wiese was dismissed in the 17th minute for a foul but Bremen
went ahead seven minutes later after scorer Mehmet Ekici
combined well with Claudio Pizarro to curl in from 14 metres.
Philipp Wollscheid levelled for the hosts on the hour after
the start of the second half had been delayed by heavy rain and
hail for 20 minutes.
Bremen move up to 13 points, one more than Bayern Munich
who travel to Schalke 04 on Sunday. Hoffenheim are also on 12
following their 3-1 win over VfL Wolfsburg.
"It was certainly not boring," Bremen coach Thomas Schaaf
told reporters. "We made it hard on ourselves with the red card
and we put ourselves in a difficult position.
"But we scored and after our goal we remained disciplined so
I think the draw was deserved."
Second-placed Gladbach, also on 13 points, sunk struggling
Hamburg when Igor de Camargo headed in a freekick on 66 minutes.
Last-placed Hamburg have yet to win this season and
stretched their losing streak to four straight league games,
piling further pressure on coach Michael Oenning.
"I must admit that Gladbach's win was deserved. We again
made a mistake that led to the goal and such mistakes have been
accompanying us for weeks," said Oenning.
Cologne moved up to 13th after Lukas Podolski sparkled in
their 4-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen, scoring twice and setting up
another for Milivoje Novakovic. Mato Jajalo completed an
unexpectedly easy win in stoppage time.
Podolski, whose Germany spot has been challenged by
Leverkusen's Andre Schuerrle in recent months, silenced his
critics with a stellar performance as rival Schuerrle was
dismissed for a harsh foul in stoppage time.
Hoffenheim continued their fine season under coach Holger
Stanislawski with Roberto Firmino scoring twice and Ryan Babbel
adding another in their win over Wolfsburg, who dropped to 14th.
Champions Borussia Dortmund, on seven points, travel to
Hanover 96 on Sunday.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)