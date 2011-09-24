* Bayern win sixth straight league game
* Robben scores in comeback
* Dortmund snatch last-gasp win
By Karolos Grohmann
BERLIN, Sept 24 Bayern Munich eased past Bayer
Leverkusen 3-0 on Saturday for a sixth straight league win that
kept them two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
First-half goals from Thomas Mueller and Daniel van Buyten
and a stoppage-time goal from Dutchman Arjen Robben, in his
first appearance since late August, saw them move up to 18
points from seven matches.
With millions of people in town for the annual Oktoberfest
beer festival, Bayern had their own reasons to celebrate on
Saturday, having kept a clean sheet for nine consecutive games
in all competitions.
"We were dominant throughout and scored at the right times,"
said Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes.
"I never had the feeling that we could lose today.
Leverkusen never really believed in themselves," he said as
Bayern prepare to host Manchester City in the Champions League
next week.
Early season form side Borussia Moenchengladbach kept up
with Bayern's pace, moving into second place with a 1-0 win over
Nuremberg courtesy of a Filip Daems penalty while Borussia
Dortmund snatched a last-gasp 2-1 win at Mainz 05.
Expert penalty-taker Daems converted from the spot for his
third goal of the season in the 76th minute to lift Gladbach,
who had to come through a relegation playoff last season to stay
up, to 16 points.
Werder Bremen, third on 13 points, host Hertha Berlin on
Sunday.
Last season's champions Dortmund needed a 90th minute goal
from Lukasz Piszczek to beat battling Mainz and snap their
two-game losing streak to move up to eighth.
Piszczek, whose poor back pass was to blame for Mainz's 33rd
minute lead through Nicolai Mueller, made amends when he rifled
in from outside the box seconds before the final whistle.
Dortmund, who had playmaker Mario Goetze returning from
suspension and welcomed back striker Lucas Barrios from injury
for the first time this season, had levelled in the 64th minute
with Ivan Perisic's first Bundesliga goal, a clever low drive.
Schalke 04 overcame Freiburg 4-2 to fulfil their promise of
putting in a stellar performance for coach Ralf Rangnick who
surprisingly stepped down on Thursday citing exhaustion.
VfL Wolfsburg beat Kaiserslautern 1-0 despite having 10 men
for the entire second half following the dismissal of defender
Sotiris Kyrgiakos with Ashkan Dejagah's diving header just past
the hour mark securing the points for Felix Magath's team.
EXPLOSIVE START
Bayern only needed five minutes to take the lead with
Mueller sliding in to connect with a Franck Ribery cross that
was fizzed in from the left.
Defender Van Buyten added another after 19 minutes by
thundering in a free-kick from 18 metres as a string of
Leverkusen absentees, including their former Germany captain
Michael Ballack, left the visitors exposed.
The detention of Bayern's 21-year-old Brazilian defender
Breno on suspicion of arson seemed to have little impact on the
Munich side, who kept pushing for a third goal, and Van Buyten
came close late again in the second half with a glancing header.
Robben then came on as a 78th minute substitute for his
first appearance since the end of August following a groin
injury and curled home Bayern's third goal in stoppage time.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer and
Ken Ferris)